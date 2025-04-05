The student news site of Carlmont High School in Belmont, California.

Scot Scoop News
The student news site of Carlmont High School in Belmont, California.

Scot Scoop News
The student news site of Carlmont High School in Belmont, California.

Scot Scoop News

Cartoon: Geese galore

Julia Cline, Staff WriterApril 5, 2025
As spring blooms, Canada geese flock to the streets, halting drivers and sometimes resulting in accidents. The often slow-moving birds annoy drivers, who must yield to them by law. Though geese and other wildlife can be slowdowns, it is important to respect wildlife and let them be in their habitats. Geese serve as a good reminder that drivers should be more aware of their surroundings in general, not just to avoid the birds. (Julia Cline)
View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
Navigate Left
Navigate Right
About the Contributor
Julia Cline
Julia Cline, Staff Writer
Julia (class of 2027) is a sophomore at Carlmont High School. Outside of school, you can find her dancing, reading, listening to music, or painting.