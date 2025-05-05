The student news site of Carlmont High School in Belmont, California.

Scot Scoop News
The student news site of Carlmont High School in Belmont, California.

Scot Scoop News
The student news site of Carlmont High School in Belmont, California.

Scot Scoop News

Cartoon: Generated guides

Leher Kawadia, Staff WriterMay 5, 2025
Pinterest is, or was, the goldmine for art references before the expansion of AI-generated images. Now, AI-generated images flood search results on Pinterest, pushing unrealistic, cliche, and even scammy art styles and images. Sellers use AI-generated images to sell digital brush packs, tutorials, sewing/knitting/crochet patterns, recipes, and more. With no real proof of the effectiveness of different products, AI scams are allowed to fester on once reliable sites such as Pinterest. On April 30, 2025 Pinterest announced that it would be integrating AI detection tools, such as marking images and controlling the amount of AI content visible, however the effectiveness of this update is not guaranteed. (Leher Kawadia)
View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
Navigate Left
Navigate Right
About the Contributor
Leher Kawadia
Leher Kawadia, Staff Writer
Leher Kawadia is a sophomore at Carlmont High School and is a first-year media arts student. She enjoys swimming, drawing, and baking. She is looking forward to creating cartoons this year and hopes to learn how to effectively cover and market interesting events!