Cartoon: Grotesque gluttony

Skylin Lui, Staff WriterOctober 11, 2024
Mukbangs, eating broadcasts typically with large portions originating in South Korea, have become increasingly popular in the media. What once was a form of entertainment has become an increasing health risk to the individuals who partake in filming and the audience. There are many detrimental effects to loading one’s system with mass amounts of food, especially food low in nutrition, romanticizing overconsumption without acknowledging potential issues, and promoting numerous eating disorders such as anorexia nervosa. With the increasing popularity and trends of filming mukbangs, many influencers go to extreme measures with massive amounts of food that many believe go to waste, turning a once enjoyable trend into a grotesque and damaging competition. (Skylin Lui)
About the Contributor
Skylin Lui (Class of 2026) is the junior class president at Carlmont and is a second-year journalist for Scot Scoop. She is currently employed at Doc's Bagels. In her free time, she enjoys reading books, baking goods, and taking naps.  