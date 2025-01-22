The student news site of Carlmont High School in Belmont, California.

Cartoon: Illegal input

Julia Cline, Staff WriterJanuary 22, 2025
President Donald Trump is of the opinion that children of immigrants in the U.S. should not be citizens because he believes it provides an incentive for people to come to the U.S. illegally. He has made ending this an integral part of his presidential campaign for years. However, these children and their parents are an important part of the U.S. as we know it, and the removal of their citizenship would do more harm than good to our society, not to mention the fact that it would be unconstitutional under the 14th Amendment. President Trump should not be able to determine the citizenship status of immigrants in the U.S. (Julia Cline)
Julia (class of 2027) is a sophomore at Carlmont High School. Outside of school, you can find her dancing, reading, listening to music, or painting.