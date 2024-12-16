Cartoon: Money cycle
Keira Sarmiento, Staff Writer • December 16, 2024
Navigate Left
-
CartoonsCartoon: A father first
-
CartoonsCartoon: Moral maze
-
CartoonsCartoon: Out of reach
-
CartoonsSleepless futures
-
CartoonsCartoon: Taking the reigns
-
CartoonsCartoon: Sugar-coated labels
-
CartoonsCartoon: Caffeine consumptions
-
CartoonsCartoon: Sickly sales
-
CartoonsCartoon: Bias check-up
-
CartoonsCartoon: The battle of the states
Navigate Right
About the Contributor
Keira Sarmiento, Staff Writer
Keira Sarmiento (Class of 2026) enjoys music, art, animation, animals, and spending time with her family. She is excited to create content for Scot Scoop and learn more about the world of journalism. Outside of journalism, she spends most of her time laughing with her two sisters and eating good food.