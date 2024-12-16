The student news site of Carlmont High School in Belmont, California.

Cartoon: Money cycle

Keira Sarmiento, Staff WriterDecember 16, 2024
A study done by Pew Research shows that across most ages, races, and genders, people are more likely to learn about personal finances from their family and friends than they are from school. This creates a problem because it means that children who come from families with poor income and little financial knowledge will grow up with the same tendencies when it comes to money and pass them on to their own children. It’s important for schools to do their part to ensure that everyone gets the financial education they need. (Keira Sarmiento)
