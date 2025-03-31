The student news site of Carlmont High School in Belmont, California.

Scot Scoop News
The student news site of Carlmont High School in Belmont, California.

Scot Scoop News
The student news site of Carlmont High School in Belmont, California.

Scot Scoop News

Cartoon: Ping prison

Julia Cline, Staff WriterMarch 31, 2025
People are often expected to respond to emails and calls while on vacation leave from work, which ultimately results in more stress and defeats the purpose of the vacation in the first place. In other countries, however, there are laws that give employees the right to ignore work communication while on leave. The expectation to be responsive while on vacation harms everyone because an inability to fully relax means that the quality of work produced will not be as good. The U.S. should implement similar laws allowing employees to make the most of their time off in order to improve employees’ quality of life and quality of work. (Julia Cline)
View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
Navigate Left
Navigate Right
About the Contributor
Julia Cline
Julia Cline, Staff Writer
Julia (class of 2027) is a sophomore at Carlmont High School. Outside of school, you can find her dancing, reading, listening to music, or painting.