Cartoon: Stomping grounds

Julia Cline, Staff WriterFebruary 11, 2025
After the TikTok ban was revoked, users of the app began to take note of the fact that some topics, specifically ones that went against President Trump’s ideals, were censored. So, they created a code hashtag: cute winter boots. Under this hashtag, people began to post their videos on topics that would have otherwise been censored, allowing the information to reach a wider audience. As much as the government wants to limit free speech, people will always find a way to express their opinions, even if it means they have to go out of their way to do so. Either way, the government, under the Constitution, does not have the right to censor people, and the fact that people are recognizing this and making it known is a step in the right direction. (Julia Cline)
Julia Cline, Staff Writer
Julia (class of 2027) is a sophomore at Carlmont High School. Outside of school, you can find her dancing, reading, listening to music, or painting.