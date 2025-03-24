The student news site of Carlmont High School in Belmont, California.

Scot Scoop News
Scot Scoop News
Scot Scoop News

Cartoon: Subscription overload

Julia Cline, Staff WriterMarch 24, 2025
Subscription services like Netflix, Disney, and Spotify are on the rise, but come with their drawbacks. These companies are hungry for users’ money, often lacking price transparency. Subscriptions are also notoriously difficult to cancel, eventually making users give up and continue to pay for the subscription, even if they don’t want it anymore. These services are an example of companies having far too much power to manipulate their consumers. Rules like the Federal Trade Commission’s “Click-to-Cancel” rule, which was finalized in late 2024, should be more widely implemented because they force subscription companies to simplify the cancellation process. (Julia Cline)
