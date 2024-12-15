The student news site of Carlmont High School in Belmont, California.

Scot Scoop News
Cartoon: Taking the reigns

Keira Sarmiento, Staff WriterDecember 15, 2024
Hold your horses because Former President Donald Trump’s re-election has sparked a conversation about his proposed policies for his future in office. His plans include cracking down on illegal immigration and even ending birthright citizenship, requiring a change to the 14th Constitutional Amendment. Furthermore, he claims that he will end foreign conflicts the US is involved in, specifically the war in Ukraine, through negotiation. One of the reasons many people voted for him in the first place was because they believed he would improve the US economy. Trump wants to raise foreign tariffs and encourage US manufacturing. Finally, Trump’s second administration will affect all students in public schools because he seeks to abolish the federal Department of Education and refuses to fund schools that teach Critical Race Theory, among other topics he deems inappropriate. These policies are only the surface of the changes Trump has in mind for 2025, so the people of the US can expect some turbulence as the entire system goes under construction. (Keira Sarmiento)
Keira Sarmiento, Staff Writer
Keira Sarmiento (Class of 2026) enjoys music, art, animation, animals, and spending time with her family. She is excited to create content for Scot Scoop and learn more about the world of journalism. Outside of journalism, she spends most of her time laughing with her two sisters and eating good food.