Cartoon: Temporary Trends

Leher Kawadia, Staff WriterJanuary 21, 2025
Personal style and individual expression through clothing have decreased due to obsession with celebrities and the phenomenon known as social media microtrend hopping. Several different aesthetics and categories stemming from social media trends, such as “clean girl” and coquette,” constantly categorize fashion subcultures and discourage exploration. Additionally, fast fashion companies mass-produce low-quality products to fit trends that change every week. These trends make it difficult for people to develop their own tastes and generally make individual expression uncommon, harming the natural growth of trends. (Leher Kawadia)
About the Contributor
Leher Kawadia
Leher Kawadia, Staff Writer
Leher Kawadia is a sophomore at Carlmont High School and is a first-year media arts student. She enjoys swimming, drawing, and baking. She is looking forward to reporting on campus news this year and hopes to learn how to effectively cover and market interesting events!