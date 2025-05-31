The student news site of Carlmont High School in Belmont, California.

Cartoon: Terms and conditions

Julia Cline, Staff WriterMay 31, 2025
After most signup prompts comes a terms and conditions page–one that most people don’t bother to read through. According to Pew Research Center, only 9% of people say they always read the terms and conditions clauses. By skipping over terms and conditions entirely, people miss important clauses about surveillance or data use, meaning they don’t realize they have agreed to their private data being sold until after they face issues because of it. Reading clauses, or at the very least, skimming them, is important to help keep data from being sold to companies that shouldn’t have it.
Julia Cline, Staff Writer
Julia (class of 2027) is a sophomore at Carlmont High School. Outside of school, you can find her dancing, reading, listening to music, or painting.