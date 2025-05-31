Cartoon: Terms and conditions

After most signup prompts comes a terms and conditions page–one that most people don’t bother to read through. According to Pew Research Center, only 9% of people say they always read the terms and conditions clauses. By skipping over terms and conditions entirely, people miss important clauses about surveillance or data use, meaning they don’t realize they have agreed to their private data being sold until after they face issues because of it. Reading clauses, or at the very least, skimming them, is important to help keep data from being sold to companies that shouldn’t have it.