The student news site of Carlmont High School in Belmont, California.

Scot Scoop News
The student news site of Carlmont High School in Belmont, California.

Scot Scoop News
The student news site of Carlmont High School in Belmont, California.

Scot Scoop News

Cartoon: Trivial trips

Leher Kawadia, Staff WriterJanuary 29, 2025
Traveling and going on vacations are romanticized in our culture as something to work towards and look forward to. Although the reason isn’t that people actually crave new experiences; they just want to escape the cycle of life that they exist in. Furthermore, this is another form of consumerism, rather than the well-known overconsumption; this is cultural consumerism. Travel should not be as glorified as it is because a short-term visit may not improve the tourist’s life views or the preexisting ecosystem of the vacation spot. (Leher Kawadia)
View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
Navigate Left
Navigate Right
About the Contributor
Leher Kawadia
Leher Kawadia, Staff Writer
Leher Kawadia is a sophomore at Carlmont High School and is a first-year media arts student. She enjoys swimming, drawing, and baking. She is looking forward to reporting on campus news this year and hopes to learn how to effectively cover and market interesting events!