Cartoon: Trivial trips
Leher Kawadia, Staff Writer • January 29, 2025
Tags:
Navigate Left
-
CartoonsCartoon: Adding fuel to the fire
-
CartoonsCartoon: Modern art is rotting
-
CartoonsCartoon: Illegal input
-
CartoonsCartoon: Temporary trends
-
CartoonsCartoon: Trendy trash
-
CartoonsCartoon: Incarceration vs. incineration
-
CartoonsCartoon: One click away
-
CartoonsCartoon: Rollercoaster rules
-
CartoonsCartoon: Money cycle
-
CartoonsCartoon: A father first
Navigate Right
About the Contributor
Leher Kawadia, Staff Writer
Leher Kawadia is a sophomore at Carlmont High School and is a first-year media arts student. She enjoys swimming, drawing, and baking. She is looking forward to reporting on campus news this year and hopes to learn how to effectively cover and market interesting events!