Cheap Ways to Re-vamp Your Closet: Bleach is here to rescue your plain jeans

If you have a plain pair of jeans sitting in your closet, bleaching them is a perfect way to create something new and unique.

Bleaching is not hard; you just have to be cautious when using it. After attempting to bleach my own jeans, I came up with some tips to make sure your bleached jeans end up looking fantastic.

First of all, know what you want to do with your jeans. For example, you can bleach one leg, bleach the end of the jeans, or even draw on your jeans with bleach.

Once you know what you are doing to your jeans, I would recommend looking up videos on how to do the specific style you want.

After watching the videos, grab your supplies, which can include bleach, a clean paintbrush (it must be clean; otherwise, the paint will come onto your jeans), duct tape, paper towels, a plastic bag, and anything else that is needed for your design.

Next, you can start creating your design. Once you have finished bleaching your jeans, leave them to dry for a few hours, rinse them in water, and then put them in the wash. Once they have been washed, they are ready to be worn.

Even if you mess up, your design will still look brand new, and you will end up with a completely new pair of jeans to add to your closet. You can even create a rip in the jeans to take them to the next level.