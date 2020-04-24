Cheap Ways to Revamp Your Closet: Creating new designs by drawing on clothing items

Drawing on your clothing items is a cheap and unique way to add new clothing items to your closet.

After writing about iron-on patches last week, I decided to write about something even easier this week: drawing and painting on clothes.

Even if you are not the best artist, you can always draw or paint something simple, or ask someone to help you out.

Here are some tips to make sure things go right when you try drawing or painting on your clothes.

First, pick your clothing item and start to think of the design you want. If you are having trouble picking out your design, looking up designs on Google Images or Pinterest might help.

After picking out your design, start to gather your materials; these include a clothing item, a pencil, a marker, and paint supplies. Your materials will depend on whether you are drawing or painting. I recommend using fabric markers to draw on your clothes and painting your shoes.

Once you have gathered your materials, start sketching your design on a piece of paper. Planning your design will help you see if you can draw it out and make it look good. If not, pick a new design.

Finally, once you perfect your sketch, start sketching on your clothing item (if possible; otherwise, go ahead and color). When you have your final sketch, begin to color it in. After you finish coloring, make sure to wait a few hours or days so it will dry and be ready to wear.

If you ever make a mistake while coloring, remember that you can always fix your error by drawing over it. Whatever you create will be something that will spice up your closet!