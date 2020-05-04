Companies strive to help victims of COVID-19

As people struggle to adjust with the confinements of quarantine, hospitals are increasingly overwhelmed and undersupplied, while small businesses scrambled to keep afloat. Ultimately, COVID-19 has created one of the most disastrous financial and public health crises the world has ever seen.

In the face of this, governments aren’t the only ones taking unprecedented measures to contain the pandemic’s economic effects. As the impact of the virus quickly became apparent, some larger companies made financial commitments and offered innovative solutions to aid pandemic relief.

Between donating masks and hospital supplies to giving money for small business support, companies such as Visa and Facebook have contributed to relief efforts in a variety of different ways. Broadly, this reflects our nation’s instinct to solve problems and work together in a period of uncertainty.

As the world continues to struggle in the fight against the pandemic, the following companies have taken the initiative in contributing to a common goal of helping communities get back on their feet.