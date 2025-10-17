The student news site of Carlmont High School in Belmont, California.

Scot Scoop News
The student news site of Carlmont High School in Belmont, California.

Scot Scoop News
The student news site of Carlmont High School in Belmont, California.

Scot Scoop News

Crossword: Poets and Playwrights

Emi Pajarillo, Scot Scoop Managing EditorOctober 17, 2025







Made by Scot Center with the free crossword generator from Amuse Labs
View Story Comments
Print this Story
About the Contributors
Emi Pajarillo
Emi Pajarillo, Scot Scoop Managing Editor
Emi Pajarillo (Class of 2026) is a senior at Carlmont High School, and this is her third year at Carlmont Journalism. In her free time, she enjoys hanging out with friends, playing viola in Carlmont’s Symphony Orchestra, and working in the tech crew for Carlmont Theatre productions.
Grace Stiefel
Grace Stiefel, Staff Writer
Grace Stiefel (2026) is excited to be a cartoonist for her third year of journalism. She enjoys drawing, acting, and playing video games.