A water pipe broke on Aug. 5, causing the weight room, as well as boys’ and girls’ locker rooms and team rooms, to be completely flooded. Due to the water damage, the weight room is undergoing repairs. Its flooring was removed, and the new flooring will be installed once it arrives. A great deal of the weight room equipment is now in the Scot’s Gym. Any equipment that is not there has been relocated to a storage unit off campus.
Flooding of weight room disrupts student classes and sports
Isabella Zarzar, Highlander Managing Editor • September 29, 2024
About the Contributor
Isabella Zarzar, Highlander Managing Editor
Isabella Zarzar is a senior at Carlmont High School and in her third year of journalism. She enjoys reporting on a variety of topics using different forms of media and is thrilled to be a managing editor for the Highlander magazine this year. In her free time, Isabella enjoys reading, listening to music, and spending time with her friends and family. Take a look at her portfolio here.