Flooding of weight room disrupts student classes and sports

A water pipe broke on Aug. 5, causing the weight room, as well as boys’ and girls’ locker rooms and team rooms, to be completely flooded. Due to the water damage, the weight room is undergoing repairs. Its flooring was removed, and the new flooring will be installed once it arrives. A great deal of the weight room equipment is now in the Scot’s Gym. Any equipment that is not there has been relocated to a storage unit off campus.