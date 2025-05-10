From textbooks to TikTok: how teens are rewriting AP prep

With Advanced Placement (AP) exams approaching, many high school students are swapping textbooks for TikToks and YouTube content, redefining what it means to study effectively in a digital age.

With college-level courses becoming more common in high school, students face increasing academic pressure. In response, many are turning to fast, digestible content on platforms like TikTok and YouTube, especially when trying to catch up or squeeze studying into already packed schedules.

Many teens say online videos are more efficient, relatable, and better suited to their shorter attention spans than traditional methods.

Raya Skaf, a junior at Carlmont High School, decided to take the AP World History exam without enrolling in the course.

“I didn’t take the class, but I watched videos from Heimler’s History and still got a five. It taught me the whole course. I even learned how to write one of the free-response questions the morning of the test,” Skaf said.

Many teens say traditional prep books are too time-consuming between extracurriculars, jobs, and finals. On the other hand, videos offer quick summaries, visual aids, and engaging explanations that match their pace and attention spans.

Sophomore Arnav Prathipati, who is currently taking AP World History, also prefers video content over reading.

“My brain gets distracted when I read, but videos keep me focused. It feels like a conversation, and I remember more,” Prathipati said.

For students who feel behind or didn’t take the class at all, creators like Heimler’s History and CrashCourse break down complex events with teen-friendly language, visuals, and humor that feel far less intimidating than a textbook.

Steve Heimler, who recently surpassed one million YouTube subscribers, has become a go-to resource for many AP students. In a recent live video, Heimler shared his motivation for teaching: “My main goal is to serve students who are struggling to understand and who can’t believe that they actually understand the content,” Heimler said.

That sense of encouragement and clarity is exactly what many students say they need.

“Sometimes I just need someone to explain it to me in a way that makes sense. These videos feel like they’re made for students, not just written by adults who assume we already know everything,” Prathipati said.

While older resources like Princeton Review and Barron’s were once the go-to study aids, many students now see them as outdated.

Aditya Mishra, a sophomore at the University of Southern California, used YouTube to study for all his AP exams and sees digital tools as a significant asset for future students.

“Everyone learns differently. When I was taking exams, I remember Khan Academy and the Organic Chemistry tutor were great,” Mishra said.

Though Mishra preferred watching full-length lessons, he acknowledged that short-form content such as TikTok videos might suit other learning styles.

“It’s easier to understand when someone walks you through the steps visually,” he said.

Not every student has given up on traditional resources. Julia Warner, a sophomore at Burlingame High School, still finds value in her AP textbook.

“I used the AMSCO textbook, which is long, but it details important events and includes significant continuities and differences. It also has multiple-choice questions and free-response sections like the AP test, which online sources can’t always replicate,” Warner said.

Still, some students feel overwhelmed by the sheer volume of content for AP exams, digital or not.

“I’m juggling AP Chem and a bunch of other tests, and it’s hard to know which one to focus on. It’s exhausting,” Carlmont junior Sachin Bulfer said.

Bulfer also questioned the effectiveness of relying too heavily on online tools to prepare for the exams. Despite these concerns, many students are choosing convenience over caution.

For Mishra, the flexibility and speed of online study content are game-changers.

“It helped me when I got to college,” Mishra said, reflecting on his successful AP scores.

As AP season intensifies, students continue experimenting with various study tools. While videos might not replace textbooks entirely, it’s clear that platforms like TikTok and YouTube are transforming traditional studying methods. For many, this style of content may be the future of exam prep.