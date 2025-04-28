The Belmont Redwood Shores School District (BRSSD) Advanced Elementary String Orchestra performs at the SchoolForce Stage. Throughout the day, members of the community gathered to watch performances and grab bites from local food vendors near the stage.
In photo: Young musicians on the stage
April 28, 2025
