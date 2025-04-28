The student news site of Carlmont High School in Belmont, California.

In photo: Young musicians on the stage

April 28, 2025

The Belmont Redwood Shores School District (BRSSD) Advanced Elementary String Orchestra performs at the SchoolForce Stage. Throughout the day, members of the community gathered to watch performances and grab bites from local food vendors near the stage.

