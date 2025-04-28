The student news site of Carlmont High School in Belmont, California.

In photo: Carlmont’s String Bonanza

Two violinists play their parts at Carlmont’s String Bonanza performance. The string orchestra played various songs, including renditions of “Firework” by Katy Perry, “City of Stars” from the “La La Land” movie soundtrack, and “Shut Up and Dance,” by WALK THE MOON.

