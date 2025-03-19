The student news site of Carlmont High School in Belmont, California.

Scot Scoop News
The student news site of Carlmont High School in Belmont, California.

Scot Scoop News
The student news site of Carlmont High School in Belmont, California.

Scot Scoop News

In Photo: Colorful and sweet pastries open up delicious delight

March 19, 2025
Mattie Llido
Senior Mattie Llido and sophomore U’iwailani Loboto pose with the signature teal boxes of Angelina Bakery. Their colorful array of pastries give the perfect sweetness for any craving.
View Story Comments
Print this Story
Navigate Left
Navigate Right
About the Contributor
Mattie Llido
Mattie Llido, Staff Writer
Mattie Llido is a junior at Carlmont High. This is her second year writing, podcasting, and more for Scot Scoop. Mattie is a part of the girl’s JV water polo team at Carlmont and enjoys spending time with her friends.  