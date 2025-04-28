The student news site of Carlmont High School in Belmont, California.

Scot Scoop News
The student news site of Carlmont High School in Belmont, California.

Scot Scoop News
The student news site of Carlmont High School in Belmont, California.

Scot Scoop News

In photo: Ralston Chamber Orchestra

April 28, 2025

Ralston Middle School’s Chamber Orchestra plays “Spirited Away” from the 2001 Studio Ghibli movie. “Spirited Away” is described as a fan favorite among the audience and one of the orchestra students’ favorite pieces to play.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Navigate Left
Navigate Right