Scot Scoop News
Scot Scoop News

In photo: The Ralston choir

April 28, 2025

Students from the Ralston choir sing their hearts out to “Shake It Off” by Taylor Swift. Choir students from Ralston Middle School perform at the festival every year, and many consider it to be one of their favorite events of the year.

