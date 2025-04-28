The student news site of Carlmont High School in Belmont, California.

In Photos: UC Davis at the Battle of the Bands

April 28, 2025

Two trombone players perform at the Battle of the Bands between the University of California, Davis (UC Davis) and Carlmont High School. The personalization of each musician’s instrument created a whimsical and fun atmosphere for both the performers and attendees.

