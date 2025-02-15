Many students don’t realize that the security staff at Carlmont High School does more than just keep the campus secure. They perform many other tasks to keep the school running smoothly and students safe. Today, we take a closer look at their role and impact on school life at Carlmont.
Inside the role of the carlmont security staff
Ayaan Omer, Staff Writer • February 15, 2025
About the Contributor
Ayaan Omer, Staff Writer
Ayaan Omer is a sophomore at Carlmont High School and a first-year journalist with Scot Scoop. He is looking forward to this year and in his free time, you can find him on the basketball court or tennis court.