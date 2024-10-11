Water polo players urge Carlmont to construct pool lights

During the evening, JV water polo players face issues with poor lighting at Carlmont’s swimming pool, affecting both their athletic and academic performance.

The water polo teams have to practice at 6:30 a.m. a couple of days each week to avoid practicing in the dark. These early mornings have affected their sleep, and many believe it has affected their school performance.

Sophomore Asteris Ling has noted this issue, seeing various teammates on academic probation.

“Waking up so early really affects our performance. We need to get good grades to play, and in the past few years, we have had multiple kids on academic probation,” Ling said.

Additionally, the lack of lighting has increased the risk of injury and affected players’ vision during practice.

“With no lights, it makes it a little harder to see, so that makes it a little more difficult to play,” said sophomore Rebecca Banner-Haimes. “Also, without lights, there is an increase of injury and concussion.”

Sophomore Chloe Ken, captain of the JV water polo team, and Ling are currently talking to Patrick Smith, Carlmont’s athletic director, about addressing the issue by installing permanent lights in the pool. Smith still needs to submit paperwork for approval.

“Patrick Smith has to submit an approval form to the state. They are looking to install 50-foot tall lights as early as the summer before the 2025-2026 school year,” Ken said.

“ With no lights, it makes it a little harder to see, so that makes it a little more difficult to play. — Asteris Ling

Temporary lighting has been installed, which has aided the players, reduced the risk of injury, and helped the team communicate more efficiently.

“It is so much easier if there is light,” Banner-Haimes said. “It is essential to me because it ensures that I can see the ball and advise my teammates. The lights are what help improve communication and prevent injury.”