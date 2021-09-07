Opinion: School should be more like it was online

Ethan Man, Segment Producer|September 7, 2021

Online school was far from perfect. We can all agree on that. There were no friends to see, little motivation, and a lack of class participation. But is in-person school perfect in comparison? Man recaps the positives of online school and what we should learn from it while moving away from our long year over Zoom.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email