The student news site of Carlmont High School in Belmont, California.

Political division within Carlmont

Keegan Marlatt and Rowan ShengMay 12, 2025

The American political divide is a phenomenon that can be observed nearly everywhere in the United States, but it can be especially prevalent at schools like Carlmont. This video will take a closer look at this subject, as teachers and students share their opinions about the topic. Controversial political leaders and online voices deepen the divide. Furthermore, polls consistently show the ever-increasing split between boys and girls in the younger generations.

About the Contributors
Keegan Marlatt
Keegan Marlatt, Staff Writer
Keegan Marlatt is a Sophomore at Carlmont and a first-year writer for the Scot Scoop. He Enjoys Golfing, playing soccer, skiing, volunteering for the First Tee, and basically anything outdoors. However, he does not enjoy AP Seminar Homework and watching the Eagles lose another Superbowl. You can find him @keeganmarlattnews on Instagram.
Rowan Sheng
Rowan Sheng, Staff Writer
Rowan Sheng is a sophomore and first-year journalist at Carlmont High School. He is excited about his first year writing stories for the Scot Scoop. In his free time, he enjoyed wrestling for Carlmont, and the Stanford wrestling club. He is a part of YMSL and enjoys volunteering with his mother on the weekends.