Post-Quarantine: Back to school

Though we may not go back to school right away, we are bound to go back at some point. However, our regular school routine may prove to be drastically different.

Think back to the beginning of this school year. We sat in desks close to one another in class and get crammed into the gym bleachers, surrounded by hundreds of other students. Some would come to school even if they were getting over a cold or another sickness, desperate to keep their grades and attendance up. At lunch, friends would share food and drinks, oblivious to the repercussions on their health.

With this pandemic, it is clear that the typical carelessness in our social interaction will end. While some will give little thought to social distancing and being more careful about germs, others will take COVID-19 very seriously.

Will these new health and safety protocols lead to awkward interactions between students?

The school will have some modifications to make the environment less likely to spread the coronavirus, but it is impossible to enforce social distancing at school thoroughly. Our hallways are always crowded, the classrooms cannot put every desk six feet apart, and people will still eat at the picnic tables together at lunch. Of course, Carlmont may come up with solutions to these issues, but it will always be challenging to keep the school completely hazard-free.

The lack of space and ability to socially distance in our school may lead to arguments between students. A student who takes the pandemic extremely seriously may frequently argue with their careless seat partner, telling them to be more aware of themselves or stop sitting close to the other. The careless classmate may reply, “chill out,” as some teenagers fail to grasp the severity of the situation.

Going back to school is inevitable, but with returning to our regular schedule comes a higher risk of contracting the virus. This possibility will lead to tensions and divides between students, some being careless, and some being extremely careful.