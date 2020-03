Q: How will we take AP tests? A: The College Board recently announced that AP tests will be virtually administered online. Each test is planned to be 45 minutes long; the tests are...

Q: What do I do if I missed my Fall registration appointment? A: Any 10th and 11th grade student that still needs to meet with their counselor regarding Fall classes will get a calendar invite in their seq.org em...

Q: What should I do if I get sick? A: If you catch the coronavirus, it is imperative that you limit contact with others by staying home and self-isolating except to receive medical care...