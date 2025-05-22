The centennial San Carlos Hometown Days officially commenced last Friday, a three-day celebration in honor of the city’s 100th birthday. The event featured a local marketplace, family activities, live music, and various events for the community to enjoy. Whether by watching the Hometown Days Parade or the procession of pets at the Pet Palooza, San Carlos residents could enjoy the sense of community the city continues to cultivate.
San Carlos celebrates 100 years of community with Hometown Days
Shiori Chen, Staff Writer • May 22, 2025
Navigate Left
-
UncategorizedScots' Science Lab: A Paste-tacular Experiment
-
UncategorizedAthlete Profile: Simon Gehrke strides ahead of the pack
-
UncategorizedParents and students express concern over end of federal PBS funding
-
UncategorizedStudents reflect on the AP World History exam experience
-
UncategorizedAAPI month amplifies voices and spreads cultural pride
-
UncategorizedOpinion: It's time to rethink the 'bad guy' in gaming
-
UncategorizedFrom textbooks to TikTok: how teens are rewriting AP prep
-
UncategorizedCartoon: No longer human
-
UncategorizedStudents show gratitude during Teacher Appreciation Week
-
UncategorizedOpinion: Declining US literacy rates show that humanities majors should not be discounted
Navigate Right
About the Contributor
Shiori Chen, Staff Writer
Shiori Chen (Class of 2026) is a junior and an editor for the Highlander Magazine. Outside of writing news beats, she enjoys playing the saxophone and running her youth art magazine club at Carlmont, Art Showcase Club. You can always find her either eating good food or watching Studio Ghibli films.