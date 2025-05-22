The student news site of Carlmont High School in Belmont, California.

San Carlos celebrates 100 years of community with Hometown Days

Shiori Chen, Staff WriterMay 22, 2025

The centennial San Carlos Hometown Days officially commenced last Friday, a three-day celebration in honor of the city’s 100th birthday. The event featured a local marketplace, family activities, live music, and various events for the community to enjoy. Whether by watching the Hometown Days Parade or the procession of pets at the Pet Palooza, San Carlos residents could enjoy the sense of community the city continues to cultivate.

