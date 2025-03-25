San Carlos community shows return after decade intermission

Piper Nguyen Cast members rehearse a dance for the musical, “Mary Poppins.” “These people may have never crossed paths with each other, but now they have to meet at rehearsal almost every night,” said Vanessa Poon, Interim Executive Operations Director at San Carlos Children’s Theater.

Actors huddle together backstage. They giggle and whisper as they wait for the curtain to rise. For a period in their lives, they become a team and a family. Little do they know, these bonds will last a lifetime.

San Carlos Children’s Theater has been a San Carlos staple since 1990. They offer classes for people all over the Bay Area, from babies to adults, and everyone in between. Lately, they have been focusing on their new teen program, Ghostlight.

For the 2025 season, they’ve decided to bring back an old tradition that had been long gone but not forgotten: a full community show. Actors from the age of 10 and up could audition for “Mary Poppins,” which will be onstage in May 2025.

The last community show, “Bye Bye Birdie,” was in 2015. Caitlin Savage, the current Executive Artistic Director, recalls performing in the last community show.

“It was really fun. I had been teaching before, but being back onstage in such a community-oriented fashion was impactful for me,” Savage said. “The great community of this theater made me want to be part of it.”

Savage moved into the role of Executive Artistic Director two years later. After many years of planning, the dream to bring back the community show has come true.

San Carlos Children’s Theater has a long history of community shows. Linda Townsend is a pillar of the San Carlos community, a former San Carlos School District librarian, and a board member of the Friends of the San Carlos Library. Townsend was in the first community show, “The Music Man” in 1997.

“I did it with my three children,” Townsend said. “There are still people from that show who I have connections with. The connections I made with parents and kids were the best part.”

In total, there have been six community shows over the years. Even without full community shows, the idea of community is still emphasized within the theater.

“San Carlos Children’s Theater is all about community, which brings people back,” Savage said. “Bringing together parents, teens, and kids is such a cool thing.”

Other current staff members were also drawn to the theater’s spirit of community. Vanessa Poon recently took the position of Interim Executive Operations Director. Poon has two daughters who participate in San Carlos Children’s Theater, and all three of them will be in “Mary Poppins.”

“The theater has made such a positive impact on my family,” Poon said. “My daughters have a space outside of school with people they trust. It’s often the same kids who do these shows, which creates a tight community. They all lift each other up.”

“ San Carlos Children’s Theater is all about community, which brings people back. — Caitlin Savage

Poon shared that she has also been affected by the theater.

“It’s a special community for me too, especially with my new interim role. Everyone has been so gracious and supportive of me,” Poon said.

With the return of the community show, parents and students are looking forward to performing all together.

Clara Lewis, a Carlmont Advanced Drama student, has participated in the San Carlos Children’s Theater since the age of nine. She will also be featured in “Mary Poppins.”

“I’m so happy San Carlos Children’s Theater is bringing community shows back. I’ve never been in a show with adults before, and the talent in this show is some of the best I’ve ever seen,” Lewis said.

The San Carlos Children’s Theater Production of “Mary Poppins” will range from May 23 through May 25.

“Being able to bring the San Carlos community together to put on a show is a great celebration of the town’s rich history of performing arts,” Savage said.