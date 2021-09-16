Scots eBikes: Taking down traffic

Since the return to in-person learning, traffic has once again become a major problem for the Carlmont community. Having begun over the distance-learning period, Scots eBikes was created to help combat the traffic crisis surrounding Carlmont as well as help to lower carbon emissions in the area. So far they have made a massive amount of progress, and are now in a position to officially start their initial operation. With the first ebikes already being seen in the area, it seems it’s only a matter of time before things truly take off. If you want to learn more about the origins of the project, feel free to watch these videos to get up to speed on the program.

@HGaboury on twitter

@hayesgabourymedia on instagram