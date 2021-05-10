Scots eBikes Ep. 1: Gaining traction

As life gets back to normal following the pandemic, everyday problems are once again rearing their ugly heads. One of these problems is that of traffic getting to and from school. However, the Carlmont DECA club is looking to help solve this issue by creating a school-supported eBike program. This would help to greatly reduce the traffic problem surrounding the school area, as well as help to lower the carbon footprint of the student population. In this episode, the DECA team discusses their progress so far, and where their project is headed. If you are interested in learning more about the project, you can visit the DECA website.

