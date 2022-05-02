SheWorks Ep. 5: Why you rarely hear of a female surgeon. Breaking down the myths of being a woman in the surgical field.

Today Amber Toor will be talking about the difficulties for women trying to become surgeons and the reasons for the lack of gender differentiation within the surgical industry.

She will be joined by Dr. Melinda Moir, an ENT surgeon at Sutter Health. Dr. Moir shares a personal story that encapsulates the surgical difficulties regarding women entering the field and the ways in which male counterparts can influence a woman’s decision to become a surgeon.

Together, they go into detail concerning the idea behind women wanting to start families/address societal norms vs. having the time to pursue such a time-consuming field. As a mother, Dr. Moir has a unique perspective on how her life was impacted as a result of spending the extra years at college studying to get a Ph.D. in ENT and what she had to sacrifice along the way.

Questions or comments? Contact [email protected]