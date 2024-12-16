The student news site of Carlmont High School in Belmont, California.

Scot Scoop News
The student news site of Carlmont High School in Belmont, California.

Scot Scoop News
The student news site of Carlmont High School in Belmont, California.

Scot Scoop News

Sleepless futures

Skylin Lui, Staff WriterDecember 16, 2024
Insufficient sleep has numerous negative effects on the human body. Scientists have connected health problems such as a weakened immune system and drained mental ability with sleep deprivation. A sleep expert had predicted that a human body that receives only 6 hours of sleep a night for 25 years will experience hair and muscle thinning, memory loss, drastic skin aging, chronic pain, and uneven weight gain. With this grotesque example, it’s important that students receive adequate amounts of sleep a night in order to maintain a healthy lifestyle. (Skylin Lui)
View Story Comments
Print this Story
Navigate Left
Navigate Right
About the Contributor
Skylin Lui
Skylin Lui, Staff Writer
Skylin Lui (Class of 2026) is the junior class president at Carlmont and is a second-year journalist for Scot Scoop. She is currently employed at Doc's Bagels. In her free time, she enjoys reading books, baking goods, and taking naps.  