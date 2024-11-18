Staff Profile: Anne Campagnet-Reed teaches French with enthusiasm

Olivia Wang Anne Campagnet Reed explains the subjunctive to the class. “I like it when my students broaden their horizons and become aware of other cultures and see how similar we are as humans,” Campagnet said.

With a contagious passion, Carlmont High School’s French teacher, Anne Campagnet-Reed, brings her love for the French language and culture to life, turning her classroom into an exciting journey through everything French.

Campagnet’s teaching style blends structure with creativity, and she incorporates various activities such as group projects and watching French films and stories set in different Francophone countries, to immerse students in both the language and cultures.

“She has always inspired me to try my best in French, for she allows us to understand the complexity behind the culture and not just the grammar and language,” said Derek Moon, a sophomore in Campagnet’s French III Honors class.

To help students genuinely embrace the language, Campagnet encourages them to speak as much French as possible in class, even for simple tasks such as asking to use the restroom.

The classroom mirrors her passion, decorated with maps of Francophone countries, French motivational posters, and a collection of French books for students to explore.

“I enjoy seeing my students start to make French their own. A language is one of the most important tools you can own since it allows you to communicate with a wider range of people,” Campagnet said.

Campagnet became a French teacher because of her passion for teaching and belief in the importance of speaking various languages. She values French as a global language spoken on all continents by more than 300 million people.

“Campagnet challenges us to think beyond the textbook and try to understand the language deeply, making each class feel like a new adventure,” said Avani Dixit, a sophomore in Campagnet’s French II class.

Many students appreciate the effort Campagnet puts into her lectures and projects.

“She always tries to make the lessons more engaging and provides the opportunity to grow as a learner in an encouraging environment,” Moon said

Campagnet’s enthusiasm inspires students to learn the language with curiosity and confidence. Whether it’s through activities such as group presentations or fun comic strips, Campagnet makes French not only an educational experience but also an unforgettable one.

“Madame Campagnet is the reason I want to keep learning French and not just pass the class,” Dixit said.