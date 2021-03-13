Star pastry chef pops-up on the Peninsula
Due to the pandemic, many companies have had to down-size. Vincent Attali, an accomplished French American pastry chef at New York City, was the former executive pastry chef at Linkelnd, where over 95% of the food services staff was laid off. Now he and his wife, Maria, have opened a pop-up and subscription business in Belmont, California.
Op 028 [Free Stock Music | Jazz | Instrumental] by natuch speaker: https://soundcloud.com/natuch_speaker…?
Attribution-ShareAlike 3.0 Unported (CC BY-SA 3.0)
https://creativecommons.org/licenses/…?
Music provided by Free Vibes: https://goo.gl/NkGhTg
Twitter: @Kiana56647086