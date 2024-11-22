Michelle Ahl, a junior at Carlmont, has practiced the performative art of tai chi since elementary school with the intent of sharing her love for Chinese culture with her audiences. Since her introduction to the performing arts as a toddler, Ahl recalls feeling a deep connection to her Asian heritage. Through the guidance of her mother, Jane Huang, the principal of the Jane Huang Dance Academy, Ahl hopes to continue showcasing both the beauty of her art and her customs.
Student profile: Michelle Ahl brings Chinese culture to life through tai chi
Nathan Turnbeaugh, Scotcenter Video Producer • November 22, 2024
Navigate Left
-
BroadcastSpotify strikes a chord with teens
-
BroadcastCommunity bonds keep Diwali traditions burning bright
-
BroadcastStudent Profile: Kylan Wang dresses up students with his own designs
-
BroadcastDía de los Muertos festival raises community spirits
-
BroadcastLove of table tennis transcends international barriers
-
BroadcastFlooding of weight room disrupts student classes and sports
-
BroadcastMagic the Gathering Club draws students to the magic of card games
-
BroadcastCarlmont faculty ends the year on a high note
-
BroadcastMusic program inequity persists in the BRSSD district
-
BroadcastInside the Life of Duke Commit Kaylee Kim
-
FeaturesBeyond the bean: the far-reaching impacts of sustainable coffee
-
FeaturesReshaping lecture-based learning
-
FeaturesA guiding light: hospice care social workers provide support for dealing with the idea of death
-
FeaturesThe climate crisis leaves a sour taste
-
FeaturesLuddism reemerges amidst rise in screen time
-
FeaturesThe clear solution
-
FeaturesAll in: the consequences of adolescent gambling
-
FeaturesStudying on the streets: students struggle with homelessness in the Bay Area
-
FeaturesIn a pickle: the battle for the courts
-
FeaturesFrom Robux to revenue: innovating success
Navigate Right
About the Contributor
Nathan Turnbeaugh, Scotcenter Video Producer
Nathan Turnbeaugh (Class of 2026) is an avid second-year video producer for Scot Scoop who looks forward to covering campus events and shedding light on the niches of the Carlmont community. In his day-to-day, you can find him biking around Belmont, studying in the library, or working on his latest sewing project.