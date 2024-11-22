Student profile: Michelle Ahl brings Chinese culture to life through tai chi

Michelle Ahl, a junior at Carlmont, has practiced the performative art of tai chi since elementary school with the intent of sharing her love for Chinese culture with her audiences. Since her introduction to the performing arts as a toddler, Ahl recalls feeling a deep connection to her Asian heritage. Through the guidance of her mother, Jane Huang, the principal of the Jane Huang Dance Academy, Ahl hopes to continue showcasing both the beauty of her art and her customs.