Student profile: Michelle Ahl brings Chinese culture to life through tai chi

Nathan Turnbeaugh, Scotcenter Video ProducerNovember 22, 2024

Michelle Ahl, a junior at Carlmont, has practiced the performative art of tai chi since elementary school with the intent of sharing her love for Chinese culture with her audiences. Since her introduction to the performing arts as a toddler, Ahl recalls feeling a deep connection to her Asian heritage. Through the guidance of her mother, Jane Huang, the principal of the Jane Huang Dance Academy, Ahl hopes to continue showcasing both the beauty of her art and her customs.

About the Contributor
Nathan Turnbeaugh
Nathan Turnbeaugh, Scotcenter Video Producer
Nathan Turnbeaugh (Class of 2026) is an avid second-year video producer for Scot Scoop who looks forward to covering campus events and shedding light on the niches of the Carlmont community. In his day-to-day, you can find him biking around Belmont, studying in the library, or working on his latest sewing project.