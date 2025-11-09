The student news site of Carlmont High School in Belmont, California.

Cartoon: The political chessboard

Emilia Bateman, ScotCenter Editor November 9, 2025
The 2025 political climate is charged, with both parties jockeying for influence ahead of key elections. Democrats are riding a wave of victories, leveraging ballot measures like Proposition 50 and court-backed mandates to expand their power. Meanwhile, Republicans are scrambling to defend their traditional strongholds, using legal challenges and voter restrictions to slow Democratic advances. Both sides are strategically maneuvering, trying to outwit each other like players on a chessboard. The result is a high-stakes game where every law, court ruling, and ballot measure becomes a piece in the battle for control, a tension that is visible on Election Day 2025. (Emilia Bateman)
