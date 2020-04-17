The Boredom Blog: Online entertainment

Though this current shelter in place may be filled with work and school, the uninterrupted time at home may leave one with quite a bit of free time. Because most people quarantine with their family, it is still easy to feel lonely and disconnected from friends, but there are still ways to stay connected online.

Whether you’re in a relationship or just missing your friends and family, video calls and streaming services help us stay connected with loved ones. Many already use Zoom, a popular online video chat service, to check into their classes or host meetings for work. However, there are also alternative video chat options for those who do not like the way Zoom is formatted.

Some other video chat options include FaceTime for iOS users or Google Hangouts for Android and other devices. There are also video chat applications such as Houseparty, which is downloadable on the app store, that allows groups of people to “wave” at each other and invite them to a chat room. This app is a smoother running version of group FaceTime and allows for easy connection with friends and family, along with games included on the app that they can play together. I like Houseparty better than Zoom for social reasons because it is more casual, and you don’t need a code to join the group call.

Other than video chat, people can stay connected through games and watching shows and movies together. Netflix Party is an app that allows multiple people to watch the same show on Netflix and talk about the show in the app. The users see when another has paused or played the video, allowing for every person to watch the movie or show at the same time. They can also comment on what’s happening with the chatbox on the right side of the screen. Usually, I use FaceTime while my friends and I are on Netflix Party so we can comment on what’s going on just by talking, but the chat works just as well.

While standard video calling can be a good option to connect with friends and family, sometimes finding new topics to talk about is not always easy. Watching a show or movie together allows you to feel connected without needing to come up with new conversation starters.

This shelter in place may be dull and lonely, but it also presents an opportunity to find new ways to connect to with loved ones, especially ones who already live far away. Video calling and streaming services will continue to be helpful even after the shelter in place, allowing for long-distance connections between family and friends.