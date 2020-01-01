The student news site of Carlmont High School in Belmont, California.
Therapists+provide+support+and+help+people+organize+and+understand+their+thoughts+and+feelings%2C+making+them+feel+more+complete+and+put-together.+

Concept art by Luisa Deleon, digitized by Ruya Yaman

Therapists provide support and help people organize and understand their thoughts and feelings, making them feel more complete and put-together.

The unfounded stigma behind therapy

Sabrina Lo, Adri ten Cate, and Ruya Yaman

Stressed? Feeling down? There may just be a solution for that. 

Many believe that psychotherapy is only for people with serious mental conditions, but a significant majority of society could positively benefit from it. 

Anyone who needs to talk about their emotions, is feeling overwhelmed, or is just looking to improve themselves “qualifies” for therapy. The various types of therapy can present specific pieces of advice. If one-on-one sessions aren’t available, Carlmont’s counselors and Students Offering Support (SOS) program can fulfill a very similar purpose.

Click on the chapters below to read more.

 

The benefits of therapy
The different types of therapy
Support at Carlmont
Coping skills
What it all means

Scot Scoop News • Copyright 2020 • FLEX WordPress Theme by SNOLog in