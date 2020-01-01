The unfounded stigma behind therapy

Stressed? Feeling down? There may just be a solution for that.

Many believe that psychotherapy is only for people with serious mental conditions, but a significant majority of society could positively benefit from it.

Anyone who needs to talk about their emotions, is feeling overwhelmed, or is just looking to improve themselves “qualifies” for therapy. The various types of therapy can present specific pieces of advice. If one-on-one sessions aren’t available, Carlmont’s counselors and Students Offering Support (SOS) program can fulfill a very similar purpose.

