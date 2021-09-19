The Zoetic Tapestry Project: an outlet for local artists

Isabelle Nunes, Highlander Editor-in-Chief|September 19, 2021

The Zoetic Tapestry Project, a community art event in San Mateo, has recently opened back up after a long period of closure due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In its most recent exhibit, local artists take on the theme of “metamorphosis” to work together and protect the monarch butterfly.

