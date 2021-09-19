The Zoetic Tapestry Project: an outlet for local artists
The Zoetic Tapestry Project, a community art event in San Mateo, has recently opened back up after a long period of closure due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In its most recent exhibit, local artists take on the theme of “metamorphosis” to work together and protect the monarch butterfly.
Twitter: @iznunes
We invite comments and responses to our content. Comments that are deemed appropriate and relevant will be published.
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.