Thrifting essentials and smart shopping

Thrift.

Thrift.

Thrift.

Yes, I know how cliché that sounds, but if you ask me about the cheapest way to spice up your closet, I would say thrifting. Thrift shops have unique items that can take your wardrobe to the next level.

For thrifting, there are three different types of stores. You can shop at online thrift stores, highly curated and relatively expensive thrift stores, or local thrift stores where you will find most items for $5-20.

Depop, Poshmark, and Thread Up are examples of popular online thrift stores. Online thrifting is by far the most convenient way to shop if you have a specific item in mind. If you want to buy a particular skirt from Urban Outfitters, search for the name and brand of the skirt on any one of the apps, and you will most likely find that skirt or an identical skirt from a different brand.

Crossroads Trading CO., Wasteland, and Buffalo Exchange are examples of expensive thrift stores. These stores merchandise highly curated categories of items. Typically, products sold in these stores are from higher-end brands. If you are looking for high-end brand clothes or clothes that are in excellent condition, then these thrift stores are your best options.

The last type of thrift store is the so-called regular thrift store. These stores sell all kinds of items that are usually listed for a low price. Since these types of thrift stores generally have lots of items, I created some tips for first-time thrifters.

First, have a vision. Narrowing your search by looking through Pinterest and Instagram can help you create an image, which ultimately makes sure you minimize your time at the store.

Second, be patient. The first time I went thrifting, it took me at least 30 minutes to find anything I wanted, but I promise it is worth it to take your time looking through all the clothes.

Finally, try on the clothes before you purchase them. If you see something you like, make sure to try it on, especially if it is a different style. Even if you believe it may not fit, you will never know for sure until you try it on. Similarly, you want to try on clothes that look like they will fit you before you purchase; most thrift stores have a final sale policy.

Thrifting is a great way to find new clothes to add to your closet for great prices. Stay tuned for next week to learn about more ways to add to your wardrobe for cheap.