The student news site of Carlmont High School in Belmont, California.

Scot Scoop News
The student news site of Carlmont High School in Belmont, California.

Scot Scoop News
The student news site of Carlmont High School in Belmont, California.

Scot Scoop News

Trump and Musk spark protests

Keegan Marlatt and Rowan ShengMay 28, 2025

Since the beginning of Trump’s second term as president, he has increasingly vested Tesla CEO Elon Musk with wide-reaching powers as the head of the Department of Government Efficiency. Musk’s actions in this position have resulted in public outrage and protests against the administration. In this video, we interview protesters and students to gain various perspectives on the issue.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
Navigate Left
Navigate Right
About the Contributors
Keegan Marlatt
Keegan Marlatt, Staff Writer
Keegan Marlatt is a Sophomore at Carlmont and a first-year writer for the Scot Scoop. He Enjoys Golfing, playing soccer, skiing, volunteering for the First Tee, and basically anything outdoors. However, he does not enjoy AP Seminar Homework and watching the Eagles lose another Superbowl. You can find him @keeganmarlattnews on Instagram.
Rowan Sheng
Rowan Sheng, Staff Writer
Rowan Sheng is a sophomore and first-year journalist at Carlmont High School. He is excited about his first year writing stories for the Scot Scoop. In his free time, he enjoyed wrestling for Carlmont, and the Stanford wrestling club. He is a part of YMSL and enjoys volunteering with his mother on the weekends.