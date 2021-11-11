What your favorite Thanksgiving food says about you

As Thanksgiving approaches, many people are preparing for the fall holiday and organizing family gatherings. There are many Thanksgiving foods, and your favorites out of a few popular choices can tell a lot about your personality.

Turkey

Turkey is reliably present on most dining tables on Thanksgiving, being a traditional staple of the holiday. Just like turkey, you are dependent and have a steady presence. You’re usually the center of attention and the leader of any conversation. People are always happy to see you because they know they can rely on you through thick and thin.

Mashed potatoes

Mashed potatoes are like the glue that holds the entire Thanksgiving meal together, being a popular dish every year. Like mashed potatoes, you’re popular, and people look forward to having your company. You’re a warm and friendly person, bringing a positive attitude to everything you do. You’re also easygoing, and people can count on you to have a cool head in any situation.

Green bean casserole

Green bean casserole is probably one of the few opportunities people get for vegetation at Thanksgiving. With or without onions, it’s a savory dish that often gets people to come back for seconds. You’re always advocating for a healthy work-life balance, making sure you and the ones you care about can have some fun while getting everything done. People go to you for advice because you always have the right thing to say, and you’re helpful at the best times.

Gravy

Gravy is one of the popular additions to any Thanksgiving dish. Just like gravy, you add a spark of excitement to everything you do. Most people gravitate towards your smooth and relaxed personality, and the others are there because you always have something interesting to say. You’re the center of the conversation, with witty comebacks and kind remarks. Your personality complements those of people who like mashed potatoes or turkey.

Cranberry sauce

Cranberry sauce is that sweet but tangy condiment that you can’t get enough of. Just like cranberry sauce, you’re exciting, and everyone likes to be around you. You can adapt to any situation, and you work well on your own and in groups, like how cranberry sauce can be eaten both on its own and with other food. Rather than dwelling on mistakes, you move forward and take the feedback as you get it, preferring to adapt as necessary.

Stuffing

Stuffing can be made from many things, but it is usually fluffy and warm from being in the oven. You have many facets in your personality, like stuffing’s many components, but you’re a kind and gentle person regardless. You can be very comforting, and people are attracted to the brightness that radiates from you. You may not be the most outgoing person, but you’re still bubbly and often give positive vibes. You finish tasks on time and love to collaborate with others in your group or team. People say you’re easy to work with because you mesh well with everyone.

Sweet potato casserole with marshmallows

Sweet potato casserole with marshmallows on top is always an exciting dish on Thanksgiving, even if some people think it’s overrated. Like this fun dish, you’re energetic and full of surprises. You always have cool ideas, and people think you’re a joy to be around. No one can pick and choose parts of you, just like with sweet potato casserole: you can’t have just the marshmallows or the sweet potato; people value every trait that makes you, you.

Pumpkin pie

Pumpkin pie is one of the most common Thanksgiving desserts, one of the sweet traditions of the holiday. You enjoy the sweeter side of life, saving a spot for fun after you finish your work. You search for things that give you satisfaction, so it’s no surprise that pumpkin pie is your favorite part of the Thanksgiving meal. You’re kind and welcoming, which gets you exactly what you want. Considering that pumpkin pie is a classic dessert, you’re also a fan of familiarity because nothing gives you more satisfaction than the simplicity of routine.

Dinner rolls

Dinner rolls are a simple side popular on Thanksgiving. You like simplicity because you can give attention to every detail instead of focusing on a crowded picture. You’re compassionate and kind, especially to those you care about. Instead of first reaching for the sweet potato casserole or carving into the turkey, you start with dinner rolls and work your way up from there. This is the same approach you have to life: you start simple and work up to the complexities.

Assorted vegetables

Other than green bean casserole, there are not a lot of popular options for vegetable dishes. While most people are thinking of the turkey or the pumpkin pie, you’re looking for the healthiest dishes of all. You enjoy being healthy, which is never a bad thing! You promote mental and physical health, and people know they can go to you for advice about either one. You make friends quickly and have a bright personality. Although some people won’t be thinking of kale or brussels sprouts at first on Thanksgiving, you always pitch in when it comes to being healthy.

Turducken

Turducken is arguably the most horrifying Thanksgiving food that exists, as well as one of the most difficult to make. If turducken is your favorite Thanksgiving dish, you likely go outside the norm as often as you can. People perceive you as interesting and unique, and you always have an uncommon take on topics of conversation. You like taking the road less traveled and pioneering new ideas.

*All of these are assumptions that reflect the views of the author Rebecca Von Tersch.