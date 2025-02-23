The student news site of Carlmont High School in Belmont, California.

Wrangled rangers

Leher Kawadia, Staff WriterFebruary 23, 2025
Thousands of park rangers employed at natural parks across the USA have been laid off as part of the effort to reduce federal jobs led by President Trump and Elon Musk. This can create great struggles for the rangers because they have the difficult jobs of managing vast expanses of land, animals, and tourists. Cutting down the number of park rangers makes it incredibly harder for them to do their jobs and sustain natural parks. Online, many are worried for the future of national parks while some rangers have taken to social media to garner external support for them. While some government-funded jobs are unnecessary, park rangers should not be included in federal layoffs. (Leher Kawadia)
About the Contributor
Leher Kawadia
Leher Kawadia, Staff Writer
Leher Kawadia is a sophomore at Carlmont High School and is a first-year media arts student. She enjoys swimming, drawing, and baking. She is looking forward to creating cartoons this year and hopes to learn how to effectively cover and market interesting events!