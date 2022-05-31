Roe v. Religion: Rabbi Lisa Kingston on reproductive rights

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">?</span>

Religion and reproductive rights will be forever entangled in the impending era of post-Roe v. Wade. It’s impossible to mention the pro-life movement without acknowledging the “American” Christian values that it claims to represent.

But what about everyone else? Those in favor of restricting abortion are quick to erase religious ideologies that support a woman’s right to choose – religions like Reform Judaism – and the religious leaders that ensure that their places of worship are a safe space for uterus owners.

Rabbi Lisa Kingston (Peninsula Temple Beth El) is one such leader. In this episode, she shares her experiences terminating two wanted pregnancies for medical reasons. Join Rabbi Kingston and Chesney as they discuss the importance of abortion access and the nuanced reality of reproductive rights.

Music – “La Femme Fetal” by Digable Planets