9 free scholarships students can apply to

Scholarships can be very beneficial in helping students afford and achieve their goals of obtaining a higher education. For University of California admissions, grants and scholarships are awarded through a variety of programs, including the federal Pell Grant program, the Cal Grant program, the Middle Class Scholarship program and the Blue and Gold Opportunity Plan.

Scholarships provide financial support for students to help pay for a college degree. They can be spent toward tuition, books, housing, food, and other resources, depending on the scholarship. In many cases, scholarships require only a little bit of time and effort to apply for, and if won, can make a difference by giving deserving students the ability to afford higher education. While it may seem discouraging if you are not able to win a scholarship at first, there are countless different types supporting different passions and characteristics that may apply to you, so don’t give up. Continue reading to find out about nine scholarships that you may be eligible for and are free to apply to.

Taco Bell Live Más Scholarship

Eligibility: All students aged 16-26, legal residents of the U.S.

About: Submit a video in under two minutes that describes how you are pursuing your passion. Taco Bell Foundation will be awarding $10 million in Live Más Scholarships this year.

Deadline: January 11, 2023

Bay Area Creative Foundation

Eligibility: All students enrolled in a Bay Area high school and whose primary residence is in Alameda, Contra Costa, Marin, Napa, San Francisco, San Mateo, Santa Clara, Solano, and Sonoma.

About: Submit creative work across seven artistic categories. Up to $50,000 will be awarded to artists this year.

Deadline: Jan. 12, 2023

Professional Business Women of California Scholarship for Young Women

Eligibility: Must identify as female, be a current high school senior and California resident

About: Must submit a completed application form, a 500-word personal essay, and three letters of reference (two academic and one non-academic). Receive individual awards of up to $15,000.

Deadline: Jan. 27, 2023

Jobs for Youth Al Teglia Scholarships

Eligibility:

Must be a San Mateo County resident between 16-21 years old on May 25, 2023.

Are a junior or senior in high school with a minimum 2.0 GPA.

Must have attended a Jobs for Youth workshop and have registered as a member.

About: Respond to four essay questions regarding financial aid, hardships faced, accomplishments, and educational goals. Must obtain two letters of recommendation.

Deadline: Jan. 29, 2023

No Essay Nitro Scholarship

Eligibility: High school juniors or seniors who intend to enroll in an accredited U.S. college within a year of graduating high school. Must be 17 or older to apply.

About: Submit a simple application for a chance to win $2000.

Deadline: Jan. 31, 2023 (offered each month)

Foot Locker Scholar Athletes

Eligibility: High school seniors who will be entering their freshman year of college in the fall of 2023. Must have a GPA of 3.0 or above.

About: Answer two questions regarding sports and leadership. One in essay format and the other in either video or essay format. One recommendation is required. Foot Locker will award up to $20,000 in scholarships to 20 high school, college-bound seniors across the nation for being exemplary leaders on their sports teams, in their classrooms, and in their communities.

Deadline: Jan. 31, 2023

“Be Bold” No-Essay Scholarship

Eligibility: Students at any education level, school, field of study, and GPA

About: Customize your profile to be the boldest, and submit with a simple click. One winner will receive $25,000.

Deadline: Feb. 1, 2023 (offered each month)

World of 8 Billion Video Contest

Eligibility: Currently in grades 6th-12th and residing in the U.S.

About: Create a video explaining how population growth impacts one of the following topics: climate change, gender equality, or waste, and offer a sustainable solution. First-place winners will receive $1,200, and you can win money for placing second and third.

Deadline: Feb. 22, 2023

The Gallery Collection Create-A-Greeting-Card Scholarship

Eligibility: Must be 14 years or older at the time of entry and be enrolled in high school, college, university, or be homeschooled, as well as be a U.S. citizen.

About: Submit an original photo, artwork, or computer graphics for the front of a greeting card. The winning entry will receive a cash scholarship of $10,000 plus a $1,000 prize for their school.

Deadline: March 2, 2023