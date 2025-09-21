A breath away
Skylin Lui, Scot Scoop Cartoons Managing Editor • September 21, 2025
Navigate Left
-
CartoonsCartoon: Guns away
-
CartoonsCartoon: King of the court
-
CartoonsCartoon: Surgeon demands
-
CartoonsCartoon: The price for living
-
CartoonsCartoon: Terms and conditions
-
CartoonsCartoon: Sleep sold separately
-
CartoonsCartoon: The unused string
-
CartoonsCartoon: All eyes on me
-
CartoonsCartoon: Freedom's cost
-
CartoonsCartoon: Dropping Duo
Navigate Right
About the Contributor
Skylin Lui, Scot Scoop Cartoons Managing Editor
Skylin Lui (Class of 2026) is a senior and a third-year journalist at Carlmont High School. She is excited to carry out her artistic visions as the Managing Editorial Cartoon Editor. Outside of school, she works at Doc’s Bagels, enjoys naps dangerously close to hibernation, and consumes an unknown quantity of sweets. Check out her portfolio here!