The student news site of Carlmont High School in Belmont, California.

Scot Scoop News
The student news site of Carlmont High School in Belmont, California.

Scot Scoop News
The student news site of Carlmont High School in Belmont, California.

Scot Scoop News

A breath away

Skylin Lui, Scot Scoop Cartoons Managing EditorSeptember 21, 2025

 

With the development of technology, a single exhale can be used to improve lives in minutes. A team of researchers at Penn State has developed a sensor that can help diagnose diabetes and prediabetes on-site in a few minutes using just a breath sample. When exhaling, hundreds of compounds called volatile organic compounds (VOC) are contained within, one of these is acetone, a clear marker for diabetes. Traditional methods to measure acetone included gas chromatography–mass spectrometry or proton transfer reaction mass spectrometry, which are costly processes that are not efficient. Now, creating a sensor that merges ZnO nanospheres with laser-induced graphene (LIG) makes the process low-cost, portable, and non-invasive, making it more available and accessible. (Skylin Lui)
View Story Comments
Print this Story
Navigate Left
Navigate Right
About the Contributor
Skylin Lui
Skylin Lui, Scot Scoop Cartoons Managing Editor
Skylin Lui (Class of 2026) is a senior and a third-year journalist at Carlmont High School. She is excited to carry out her artistic visions as the Managing Editorial Cartoon Editor. Outside of school, she works at Doc’s Bagels, enjoys naps dangerously close to hibernation, and consumes an unknown quantity of sweets. Check out her portfolio here!  